EFCC obtains court order to keep ex-AGF Adoke for 14 days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Friday secured an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, to detain the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.

Mustapha said the plan to hold the Adoke was to enable the commission to complete its investigations of allegations involving the suspect.

Adoke who has since 2016 been charged with $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam returned into the country to end his over four years old self-exile on Thursday.

He was immediately arrested on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by operatives of the International Police Organisation and handed over to the EFCC.

Adoke was earlier arrested in November and has since been detained by the INTERPOL in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Following an agreement between him, INTERPOL, and Dubai authorities, he returned to Nigeria on Thursday.