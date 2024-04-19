News

Nigerian Army Releases Delta Monarch After One Month in Custody

The Nigerian Army has released Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, after approximately one month in custody, Okay.ng reports.

Ikolo was handed over to Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central, who will serve as his surety during this period.

Major General Clement Nwachukwu, the Army spokesman, confirmed the release, emphasizing that there is currently no evidence linking Ikolo to the killing of 17 army personnel in Okuama, Delta State, on March 14th.

While Ikolo has been released, investigations into the incident are ongoing, and he has not been formally exonerated.

Ikolo surrendered himself to the police after he and several others were declared wanted by the military in connection with the soldiers’ deaths.

After surrendering, he was transferred to military custody, where he remained for approximately one month until his recent release.

The incident in Okuama, where 17 army personnel were killed while responding to a distress call during a communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities, sparked outrage and prompted swift action from Nigerian authorities.

Among the casualties were the Commanding Officer of the reinforcement team, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

In the aftermath of the killings, the military declared eight individuals, including Ikolo, wanted in connection with the soldiers’ murder.

