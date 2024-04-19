Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation Targets 2,000 Scholarship Awards for Indigent Students in 2024

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF), the philanthropic arm of SIFAX Group, has announced its ambitious plan to award scholarships to 2,000 indigent students across Nigeria in 2024.

Foluke Ademokun, Executive Coordinator of AAAF, highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting indigent parents and addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

She emphasized the Foundation’s dedication to providing access to quality education for underprivileged children, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“In the first quarter of 2024, we have paid for over 237 students in Lagos and Zaria, and we are optimistic that before the end of the year, we should reach more than 2,000 students,” Ademokun stated. She outlined the Foundation’s broader goals, including equipping students with in-demand skills, promoting lifelong learning opportunities, and reducing inequalities in access to education.

Ademokun also highlighted the Foundation’s recent donation of 3-in-1 desks and seats to Umunna Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuosu in Abia State, aiming to enhance the learning environment and improve students’ overall learning experience.

Basil Agboarumi, Executive Director of Corporate and Governmental Affairs at SIFAX Group, emphasized the Group’s commitment to investing in underprivileged Nigerians through various intervention projects aimed at improving their quality of life.

He lauded the efforts of AAAF and SIFAX Group in executing projects such as providing daily meals for indigents, free medical outreaches, digital training for market women, and distribution of energy-efficient stoves.