News

Plateau Gov’t Condemns Attack Near University

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read
Caleb Mutfwang, Pleateau State Governor
Caleb Mutfwang, Pleateau State Governor

The Plateau State Government has strongly condemned the recent attack on Chikam, a community adjacent to the Plateau State University in Bokkos Local Government Area.

The attack resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, including that of a student from the university.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, particularly highlighting the senseless loss of lives during sleep.

Ashoms emphasized the need for heightened efforts by security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous acts. While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies thus far, he urged them to intensify their actions to bring the culprits to justice. The commissioner underscored the importance of swift and decisive action to prevent further occurrences and ensure the safety of the populace.

The Plateau State Government reaffirmed its stance against such acts of violence and expressed solidarity with the affected community. Ashoms reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of residents in the state. He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to address the root causes of such attacks and prevent their recurrence in the future.

The attack on Chikam has sparked protests from students.

