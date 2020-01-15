Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Aramide welcomes baby girl

Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Aramide has announced the arrival of her newborn baby girl.

On Tuesday, Aramide disclosed in an Instagram post that she welcomed Anjolaoluwa Chris Alli on December 26, 2019, with her husband, Pelumi, in the United States.

The singer shared a photo in excitement giving thanks to God for the safe arrival of the bundle of joy.

She wrote, “Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God. Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19. The biggest blessing of the decade for us. Thank you, God, for everything🧡 Happy New Year! #motherhood #newborn #newyear #aramide #aramudemusic.”

Aramide began her music in 2006 when she contested for one of Nigeria’s most prestigious shows, ‘Star Quest’.

She had her traditional marriage in 2015 at the Ibadan city of Oyo State.