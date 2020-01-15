Buhari hails Supreme Court on Imo Governorship Election

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court for the `courage and perseverance’ to return Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo.

The president made the commendation while reacting to Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Imo State and declared Uzodinma winner.

President Buhari said: “The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious.”

In congratulating the new governor, the president urged Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.