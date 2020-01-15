Bauchi governor denies being hospitalised in London

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has refuted reports suggesting that he has been admitted to a London hospital.

The governor’s spokesman, Muhospital Gidado, in a statement reacting to the reports said his boss “is well and a medical trip to London was a mere routine checkup as prescribed by his doctors.”

“The Bauchi State Government has noted with concern, rumors being peddled by some mischief makers suggesting that His Excellency Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is bed-ridden and cannot be back anytime soon to continue to perform his duties,” the statement read.

“Some members of the opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately, insinuated that His Excellency is in the United Kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating Health condition.

“I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumor merchants.

“Our Governor was away on a medical appointment with his doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode the same day. He even had a road walk barely 3 hours after the procedure.

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful. I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a social media feed this morning.

“Finally, the Governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers, phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of our State in particular and other well-wishers across Nigeria.”