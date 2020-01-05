Iran replies Trump’s warning, threatens to attack White House

Iranian MP, Abolfazl Abutorabi has replied to the President of United States, Donald Trump, after he warned the country of two missiles fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy.

According to Labour News Agency, Abutorabi said during an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, that they could even attack the White House, the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

Abutorabi said: “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time.

“This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.

‘When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head.”

Okay.ng recall that an American airstrike that killed a top general, Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who is the Revolutionary Guard General and head of the elite Quds Force, was killed at Baghdad International Airport.