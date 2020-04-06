Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar welcomes first child

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to announce the arrival of her first child.

It can be recalled that Kano indigene had in November 2019 disclosed that she is pregnant.

She, however, did not reveal the father and name of the child.

On Monday, Halima posted a photo of the baby holding her hand with the caption: “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20”