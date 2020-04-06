Celebrities

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar welcomes first child

April 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Halima Abubakar and her new born baby
Halima Abubakar and her new born baby

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to announce the arrival of her first child.

It can be recalled that Kano indigene had in November 2019 disclosed that she is pregnant.

She, however, did not reveal the father and name of the child.

On Monday, Halima posted a photo of the baby holding her hand with the caption: “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20”

 


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close