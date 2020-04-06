HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 new cases, total now 238

April 6, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded six (6) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 2 of the cases are from Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

As of 09:30 pm on 6th April, there are 238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 15 states:

  • Lagos- 120
  • FCT- 48
  • Osun- 20
  • Oyo- 9
  • Edo- 11
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 5
  • Kaduna- 5
  • Ogun- 4
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Benue- 1
  • Ondo- 1
  • Kwara- 2

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close