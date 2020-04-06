COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 new cases, total now 238

Nigeria has recorded six (6) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 2 of the cases are from Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.
As of 09:30 pm on 6th April, there are 238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 15 states:
- Lagos- 120
- FCT- 48
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 9
- Edo- 11
- Bauchi- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Kaduna- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Kwara- 2