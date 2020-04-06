COVID-19: Ogun govt announces 2 new cases

The Ogun State Government has announced two (2) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this disclosure in a while addressing the press on Monday evening.

According to the governor, the two new cases have no history of recent travels or contacts with any of the initially confirmed patients.

With these new cases, the state has recorded a total of six so far.

He said: “I have an unpleasant news story to share with you today about COVID-19. The state has recorded two new case, one from Obafemi Owode and one from Yewa South.

“These new cases have no contact with the index case and three other cases that the state had recorded earlier. They have no recent travel history. This new cases have brought the number of cases in the state to six.

“It is important for us to protect ourselves from the disease. COVID-19 is real.

“Our health workers have demonstrated uncommon commitment, that is why we are providing a special front line special package for the health workers. It is a robust package. We must put them in our prayers.”

Governor Abiodun revealed that the new cases have been isolated at one of the centres in the state as their contacts are being traced.