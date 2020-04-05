Celebrities

Moment Funke Akindele was arrested at her residence in Lagos (Video)

Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele was on Sunday arrested by the Lagos State Police Command at her residence in Amen Estate, cited in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The Police in a statement issued by its spokesman DSP Bala Elkana said the Jenifa Diary’s actress was picked for organising a house party for her husband, Abdulrashid Bello (JJC Skillz), amid coronavirus lockdown in Lagos.

According to the Police, JJC Skillz and Naira Marley are to report to the state command or be declared wanted.

Here is the moment the police stormed Funke’s house in Amen Estate:



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
+18
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 11:37 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


