Nigeria records 796 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 796 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 11th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 11th December, there are 72,140 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

65,722 patients have been discharged with 1,190 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.

  1. FCT-258
  2. Lagos-248
  3. Kaduna-117
  4. Katsina-52
  5. Ogun-27
  6. Kwara-23
  7. Gombe-22
  8. Adamawa-17
  9. Plateau-15
  10. Kano-6
  11. Rivers-2
  12. Ondo-2
  13. Ekiti-2
  14. Nasarawa-2
  15. Sokoto-2
  16. Taraba-1
