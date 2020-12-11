Nigeria records 796 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 796 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 11th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 11th December, there are 72,140 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

65,722 patients have been discharged with 1,190 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.