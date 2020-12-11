LIVE STREAM: The Experience 2020 (WATCH ONLINE)

The Experience 2020, Global Edition, a night of virtual worship.

The concert will showcase amazing musical performances and goodwill messages by internationally acclaimed Artistes and global Icons.

Making their debut at The Experience this year are award-winning Artistes – Hillsong United, Tasha Cobbs, Maverick City, Matt Redman, Sheldon Bangera, Ana Paula Valadao, Sidney Mohede and The Capetown Philharmonic Choir.

Returning Artistes include the incomparable Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Don Moen, The Planetshakers, Onos Ariyo, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Sonnie Badu, Nokwe the Poet and LMGC with guest appearances by global icons.

Watch Now: