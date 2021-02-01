Nigeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 685 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 31st of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-355, Kaduna-58, Nasarawa-46, Kano-40, Akwa Ibom-33, Katsina-26, Ogun-25, Osun-21, Rivers-16, Edo-15, Oyo-13, Ondo-12, Borno-11, Ekiti-9, Kebbi-3 and Plateau-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st January, there are 131,242 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

104,989 patients have been discharged with 1,586 deaths across the country.