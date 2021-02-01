2022: Segun Oni declares intention to run for Ekiti governorship election

Former Gov. Segun Oni and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti, on Monday, said that he would re-contest the governorship post in the state in the year 2022.

Oni, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of APC before decamping to the PDP, said this in Ado Ekiti while opening his campaign office christened: `PDP family edifice’, in preparation for the forthcoming poll in the state.

Oni, while expressing his interest in the number one seat in the state, said that the PDP would work with the masses.

He promised to work with former Gov. Ayodele Fayose, Sen. Biodun Olujimi and others, to reposition the party and make it formidable ahead of the poll to achieve the task of winning the election then.

“I have been in politics for long and I understand the importance of unity. Let all leaders play their roles. Politics is a team game. “As for me, I am not going to engage in names calling,” Oni said.

The former governor said that he decided to name his campaign office, `PDP family edifice’ to convey the sign that politics should not be perceived as an acrimony, an enmity and something meant for character assassination.

“We want to tell Nigerians that there is a new formula in town, which is the formula of friendship, unity and oneness. I don’t believe in character assassination and exclusion; it is good for all of us to be together.

“Except the parameters change, I am interested in the governorship. Though, only God knows tomorrow; but as of now yes, I am contesting and we are projecting that God will sanction it”.

He said that Ekiti PDP was not afraid of the power of incumbency.

“At a time in history, Nigeria was being controlled by the PDP. But Nigerians changed their minds and voted for APC in 2015.

“If you look at the mood in town now, the people have changed their minds going by what they are saying in town.

“People are not inclined to have APC after the next expiry date in 2022 in Ekiti, that is, after Gov. Fayemi.

“No government is undefeatable. President Donald Trump wanted to conquer America. He introduced Mafian styles, thinking that he could not be defeated. Where is he today? He is in Florida in retirement. That is the power of the people.

“Politicians should be able to subject themselves to the will of the people so that we won’t destroy the system.’’

He said that if democracy had not been disrupted with the military coup of 1966, Nigeria would have been be better for it now.

” All of us must subject to the will of the masses. No one should think he can perpetuate himself in power.

“In the Ekiti governorship poll, I won’t advise anybody to do anything funny, that won’t be in the best interest of anyone,” he said.

Oni was the governor in Ekiti between May 29, 2007, and October 14, 2010, under the PDP.