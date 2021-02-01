Buhari felicitates with Doyin Abiola at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, Doyin Abiola, on her 75th birthday.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates Dr Doyin Abiola, Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor and former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

“President Buhari appreciates Dr Abiola’s remarkable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media industry and for inspiring many others to build successful careers as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“Recognising Dr Abiola’s positive influence on responsible journalism in the country as a thorough-bred reporter, columnist, and editor, the President urges the veteran journalist to sustain her support towards raising the bar of professionalism, responsibility, and accountability in the Nigerian media as a trusted source of information in a democracy.

“He joins family, friends, and protégés of Dr Abiola in praying for her health and happiness.”