Nigeria records 624 new cases of COVID-19, total now 41,804

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 624 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 624 new cases are Lagos-212, Oyo-69, Niger-49

Kano-37, Osun-37, FCT-35, Plateau-34, Gombe-33, Edo-28, Enugu-28, Ebonyi-17, Delta-10, Katsina-9, Ogun-8, Rivers-7, Ondo-5, Kaduna-4 and Nasarawa-2.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 28th July, there are 41,804 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

18,764 patients have been discharged with 868 deaths across the country.