Lagos agrees to reopen schools for exit classes on Aug 3

The Lagos State Government has directed schools to reopen on Monday, August 3, 2020, for Senior Secondary (SS3) and Technical Studies (TEC3) Students.

According to the state government, this was line with the Federal Government’s pronouncement, directing students in exit classes across the country to resume on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 for revision classes ahead of their forthcoming examinations.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo made this disclosure on Wednesday in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

She said, “This is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

The examination is scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020.

The commissioner also enjoined all schools to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening.

She noted that while students in SS3 and TEC 3 will sit for their examinations, the government is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

Adefisayo revealed that various meetings have been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools”, she added.