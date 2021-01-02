Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 576 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 2nd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-277, FCT-90, Oyo-51, Nasarawa-49, Sokoto-23, Anambra-14, Bauchi-11, Imo-11, Kano-11, Edo-10, Plateau-10, Ogun-9, Osun-5, Jigawa-3 and Rivers-2

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd January, there are 89,163 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

74,789 patients have been discharged with 1,302 deaths across the country.