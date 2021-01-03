American pornstar clears air on alleged sex scandal with VP Osibanjo

Popular American Nude dancer, Symba Erothick has cleared the air on her alleged sex scandal with the vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Yemi Osibanjo.

Recall that in 2018, a picture of the pornstar and Yemi Osibanjo hits the internet sparking rumors of alleged sex between the two.

Netizens started questioning the part-time clergyman of his integrity while others said they didn’t believe the news. However, both Osibanjo and Symba kept mute at the time of the incident.

In a recent interview with Clubhouse, the sex toys boutique owner has denied having any sexual affair with Osibanjo.

Symba however revealed she will love to have an acquaintance with Yemi Osibanjo.

She said, “Pictures could be taken out of proportion, ” and that for example was something that was taken wholy out of proportion.If anybody has his number, you can pass it to me.”