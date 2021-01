The Federal Government has released details of 100 air travellers who violated COVID-19 protocols.

This was announced by the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the PTF, the passengers evaded the Day 7 post-arrival PCR test in-country.

The restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.

See the details below: