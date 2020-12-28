Nigeria records 397 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 28th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-144, Plateau-83, Kaduna-48, Adamawa-36, Rivers-22, Oyo-16, Kebbi-10, Nasarawa-7, Sokoto-7, FCT-5, Kano-5, Edo-4, Jigawa-3, Ogun-2, Akwa Ibom-2, Niger-1, Bauchi-1 and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 28th December, there are 84,811 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

71,357 patients have been discharged with 1,264 deaths across the country.