HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 397 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 28, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 28th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-144, Plateau-83, Kaduna-48, Adamawa-36, Rivers-22, Oyo-16, Kebbi-10, Nasarawa-7, Sokoto-7, FCT-5, Kano-5, Edo-4, Jigawa-3, Ogun-2, Akwa Ibom-2, Niger-1, Bauchi-1 and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 28th December, there are 84,811 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

71,357 patients have been discharged with 1,264 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 28, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button