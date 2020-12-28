Human trafficker arrested in Ogun for attempting to traffic two girls to Libya for prostitution

A Notorious human trafficker name Comfort Innocent has been arrested by the Ogun state police command for attempting to traffic two underage girls to Libya for prostitution.

Spokesman of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the development on Monday , 28 December saying the trafficker was arrested last Thursday following the complain of the mothers of the young girls.

Parents of the victims has rushed to the Owode Egba Police station with the complain that Comfort has abduct their children and is about to take them to Libya where they’ll be forced to become prostitutes.

The victims were identified as, Hasisat Fasasi, 16 and Blessing Adurotola 15.

The D.P.O of the station and his team swung into action and the suspect was nabbed.

She confessed that, she and her husband who’s based in Italy has been recruiting young girls into prostitution.

“On interogation, the suspect confessed being a human trafficker and that she has been into the business for a long time. She started further that her victims were being sent to her husband based in Italy for prostitution, while confessing that the two girls had been taken to Kaduna State for onward journey to Libya. The two victims have been rescued from Kaduna by the police.” said the PPRO.

The D.P.O said the suspect would be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state CIID as ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun.