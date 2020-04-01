COVID-19 Lockdown: Ikeja Electric suspends disconnection activities

Ikeja Electric (IE) has announced the suspension of all disconnection activities of non-paying customers for a period of two weeks effective April 1st.

Folake Soetan, Acting Chief Executive Officer, made the announcement in a statement in Ikeja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all customers would be allowed to enjoy electricity supply during the lockdown period.

The statement read: “At Ikeja Electric, we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy steady and quality supply throughout this difficult period and beyond.

“We recognize the fact that electricity supply is critical to our ability to stay safe, clean and indoors.

“Therefore, we have also taken a decision to suspend all disconnection activities of non-paying customers for a period of two weeks starting today.

“This is to ensure that customers who cannot afford to pay their March bills due to the closure continue to enjoy supply until the stay at home order is lifted. Customers who also wish to pay their bills can also do so using any of our designated online payment platforms.

“Our prepaid customers can buy energy online using any of your preferred online banking or merchant platforms. You can also visit our website to purchase vending units.

“As one of the companies designated as essential services, we have put measures in place to ensure that our engineers and technicians are available to clear all forced and unforced outages, while also continuing with preventive maintenance programmes.

“We, therefore, solicit the support of customers to cooperate with our staff as they carry out their duties, while we restate our commitment to deliver a steady electricity supply in line with our allocation.”