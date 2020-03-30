Nigeria records 20 new coronavirus cases, jumps to 131 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 4 in Abuja, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

2 deaths have been recorded so far.

Lagos- 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.