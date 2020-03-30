COVID-19: Buhari names Osinbajo to chair economic sustainability

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the head of economic sustainability committee.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who also chairs the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this in a press briefing on Monday.

According to Mustapha, the terms of reference as well as members of the committee will be announced soon.

He said: “We do not desire to slow down the economy in any way.”