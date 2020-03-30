News

COVID-19: Buhari names Osinbajo to chair economic sustainability

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 30, 2020
Less than a minute
Osinbajo, Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the head of economic sustainability committee.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who also chairs the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this in a press briefing on Monday.

According to Mustapha, the terms of reference as well as members of the committee will be announced soon.

He said: “We do not desire to slow down the economy in any way.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

131
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close