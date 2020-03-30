News

Oyo governor Seyi Makinde tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 30, 2020
Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Twitter on Monday.

According to Makinde, he had designated a former chief medical director of the University College, Ibadan, as the head of COVID-19 task force while he recovers fully.

He said: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

