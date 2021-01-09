Nigeria records 1,544 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,544 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 9th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-573, FCT-182, Plateau-162, Gombe-81, Oyo-75, Rivers-68, Sokoto-58, Ondo-55, Ogun-42, Nasarawa-40, Akwa Ibom-36, Edo-31, Kaduna-27, Anambra-22, Delta-19, Kano-17, Osun-17, Ebonyi-16, Katsina-14, Niger-14, Bayelsa-9, EKiti-8, Borno-7, Jigawa-5, Abia-4, and Bauchi-3

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 9th January, there are 99,063 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

79,417 patients have been discharged with 1,350 deaths across the country.