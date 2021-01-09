Just in: Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Lawson Maduike has passed away

The Nollywood industry has just received the shocking news of Jim Maduike’s death.

Reports had it that the old actor dies in his sleep while some sources had it that, the Imo state actor dies after complaining about back pain at around 7pm on Saturday, 7th January.

Jim Lawson Maduike joined the Nollywood industry in 2004 and has since then acted over 150 movies.

Till his Death, Jim is an actor, a tv personality, a voice over artist, and a play wright.

His family are yet to release a statement about his death as of the time of compiling this report.