Fire guts Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 10, 2021
A fire outbreak on Sunday morning destroyed offices at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) close to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

This was announced in a statement via the Immigration Service’s Twitter handle, stating that the fire has been put off by the Federal Fire Station.

The statement read: “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station & support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.”

