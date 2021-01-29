Nigeria records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 28th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-536, FCT-129, Anambra-87, Rivers-82, Benue-80, Oyo-76, Plateau-61, Kaduna-54, Delta-51, Nasarawa-38, Kwara-36, Edo-32, Katsina-26, Kano-24, Taraba-18, Ogun-14, Sokoto-11, Gombe-10, Jigawa-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Cross River-6, Zamfara-5, Bauchi-5, Osun-4 and Ekiti-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 28th January, there are 127,560 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

101,511 patients have been discharged with 1,550 deaths across the country.