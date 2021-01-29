Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of new Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the Senate for the confirmation of the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The President in the confirmation letter dated January 27, 2021 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, requested for Senate confirmation of the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, who made this disclosure on Friday in a release titled “Buhari seeks National Assembly’s confirmation of Service Chiefs “, said the President was seeking the upper chamber’s approval of the service Chiefs in line with provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.