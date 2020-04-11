Nigeria records 13 new COVID-19 cases, total now 318

Nigeria has recorded Thirteen (13) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 11 of the cases are from Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano State.
As of 09:30 pm on 11th April, there are 318 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Seventy (70) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 20 states:
- Lagos- 174
- FCT- 56
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 12
- Oyo- 11
- Ogun- 7
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Katsina-4
- Delta- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Kwara- 2
- Ondo- 2
- Benue- 1
- Niger- 1
- Anambra- 1
- Kano-1
