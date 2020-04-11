HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 13 new COVID-19 cases, total now 318

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 11, 2020
Nigeria has recorded Thirteen (13) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 11 of the cases are from Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano State.

As of 09:30 pm on 11th April, there are 318 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Seventy (70) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 20 states:

  1. Lagos- 174
  2. FCT- 56
  3. Osun- 20
  4. Edo- 12
  5. Oyo- 11
  6. Ogun- 7
  7. Bauchi- 6
  8. Kaduna- 6
  9. Akwa Ibom- 5
  10. Katsina-4
  11. Delta- 3
  12. Enugu- 2
  13. Ekiti- 2
  14. Rivers-2
  15. Kwara- 2
  16. Ondo- 2
  17. Benue- 1
  18. Niger- 1
  19. Anambra- 1
  20. Kano-1


