Nigeria records 13 new COVID-19 cases, total now 318

Nigeria has recorded Thirteen (13) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 11 of the cases are from Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano State.

As of 09:30 pm on 11th April, there are 318 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Seventy (70) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 20 states: