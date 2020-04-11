Gov Ganduje gives details of first case of COVID-19 in Kano

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has confirmed that a 75-year old retired diplomat got infected with the dreaded COVID-19, following the result of a test that came out which proved positive.

Ganduje who spoke in Kano said “indeed, it is a sad moment for us, and this is an occasion that we are not happy with. I am unhappy to inform the people of Kano state that today (Saturday), we got a patient who tested positive to COVID-19.

Speaking further “he is a 75-year old retiree and former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja, and came back to Kano on 25 March, 2020.”

Ganduje revealed that the state government took the blood samples of 10 suspected cases to Abuja three days ago in which nine came out negative, while that of the former Ambassador was positive.

He further stated that, “today, it is confirmed that we have a case of COVID-19 in Kano. The former Ambassador has no history of travelling abroad in recent times, but medical reports confirmed that he has health complications.”

He said the COVID-19 patient has already been taken to Kurna Dawakin Kudu Isolation Centre where he is receiving adequate attention.

“There in Konar Dawakin Kudu, we have 70 beds, ventilators and other facilities. What we are doing now is to trace those he has contacts with.

“We learnt that he attended a marriage ceremony, but we are trying to get those who he had contacts with at the marriage ceremony. We also learnt that he attended Mosque last Friday, we are also tracing those who has contacts with him.”

Ganduje further stated that a Private Hospital where the former Ambassador had gone for normal treatment before he was found to be COVID-19 positive has been shutdown, just as the Doctors and nurses who attended to him have been traced.

He said the samples of all the family members of the former Ambassador have been taken for test, adding that all the samples taken have been deposited at the COVID-19 test Laboratory at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Ganduje who announced drastic measures to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand ordered that tricycles in the state will henceforth, be mandated to carry only one passenger as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus.