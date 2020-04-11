COVID-19: Oyo discharges another patient, active cases now 4

The Oyo State Government has discharged another patient after testing negative twice for coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known while giving an update on COVID-19 cases in the state through his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He added that a coronavirus patient undergoing treatment in Oyo also requested to be transferred to Lagos State.

Makinde said: “One confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving their second negative test result. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six. Another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos. So, there are currently four active cases in the state.

“We received a donation of 2,000 test kits from The Citizen for Citizen Initiative led by Mrs Ibukun Awosika. This will be used in our planned drive-through and walk-through tests from next week. We are grateful to the Citizen for Citizen Initiative.

“We also received donations of funds from the @NCDCgov as well as medical supplies from IRASA Clothing Company.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank Chicken Republic, Dominos Pizza and all other organisations and individuals who have supported the state’s effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through donations in cash and kind.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”