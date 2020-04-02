Nigeria records 10 new coronavirus cases, total now 184

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced ten (10) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 7 in Lagos and 3 in Abuja.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 cases of confirmed COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

20 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.

At the moment, here is a breakdown of cases in states underneath:

Lagos- 98, Abuja- 38, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.