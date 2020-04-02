Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients
The Lagos State Government has announced the release of eleven coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.
He tweeted: “I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” one of the tweets read.
“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.”
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020
Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.
I assure you that at the end, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.#COVID19
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020