Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the release of eleven coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted: “I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” one of the tweets read.

“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.”

I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020