Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari expresses joy as daughter finishes 14 days self-isolation

The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari who went into self-isolation after her return from the United Kingdom has completed the process.

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, made this disclosure on Thursday evening through her Twitter handle stating that she has reunited with her daughter.

She tweeted: “It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic #AbujaScaleUp”

Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 184 cases with 20 recovered patients and 2 deaths.