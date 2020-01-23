News

Nigeria ranks 146 on 2019 Transparency International’s corruption index

Nigeria has dropped down two places on the latest released annual corruption perception index published by Transparency International.

Okay.ng understands that according to the report Nigeria now ranks 146 out of the 180 countries profiled.

Nigeria was ranked 146 alongside Iran, Honduras, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Mozambique, and Angola.

Nigeria also scored 27 out of 100 points in the 2018 CPI, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI, the same as it did in 2018.

The score is below the global average of 43.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chairman of Transparency International, speaking on the report said, “Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speak to a need for greater political integrity,” said Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International.

“Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”



