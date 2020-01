Less than a minute

Joeboy has made his first $1 million — Mr Eazi reveals

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has revealed that his artist ‘Joeboy’ made his first million dollars.

The Banku Music CEO added that Joeboy became wayward and starting posting pictures of himself licking lips to attract ladies.

He tweeted, “Since Joeboy made a million $ he has become wayward everyday posting pictures & licking lips trying to attract people’s Daughters”