Nigeria Police Arrest 12 Kidnappers, Seize Firearms in Multi-State Operations

In a significant security operation, the Nigeria Police Force has detained 12 individuals suspected of kidnapping and three gun-runners across various states, recovering multiple firearms and ammunition.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, announced that the arrests were made through joint efforts involving local vigilantes, hunters, and police commands, based on credible intelligence.

On April 25, 2025, four suspected kidnappers-Shehu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Haruna, Yusuf Bello, and Mohammed Bako-were arrested in Taraba State’s Lau Local Government Area while allegedly planning a kidnapping. The police recovered two AK-49 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, six magazines, and 45 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from them.

Previously, five other suspects linked to a kidnapping gang operating across multiple states were arrested with three AK-47 rifles, one AK-49 rifle, and four magazines. In Kaduna State, Isa Ibrahim was arrested for forming a new kidnapping gang, while two others, Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji, confessed to kidnapping activities.





Further arrests of gun-runners Bajo Badun, Magaji Abdullahi, and Ishiyaku Ali led to the seizure of fabricated rifles and ammunition. Police investigations continue, and all suspects will face court proceedings.

IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the operatives and assured the public of ongoing efforts to safeguard lives.