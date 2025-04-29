Army Court Martial Sentences Soldier to Death by Hanging for Girlfriend’s Murder

A General Court Martial (GCM) convened at the Headquarters of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army in Enugu, has sentenced Private Adamu Mohammed to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Miss Hauwa Ali. Another soldier, Private Abubakar Yusuf, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for robbery.

The court, inaugurated on February 18, 2025, by Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, General Officer Commanding 82 Division, was tasked with trying personnel for serious offences within the Division. The 11-member panel, led by Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, found Private Mohammed guilty under Section 106(a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Brigadier General Buhari stated, “Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Private Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder.” The verdict was unanimous after thorough review of evidence, the soldier’s service record, and mitigation pleas, but the court emphasized the need to uphold justice and societal order.

In a separate case, Private Abubakar Yusuf was convicted of robbery at a mall in Enugu under Section 107(1)(b) of the Armed Forces Act. Although pleas for leniency were considered, the court could not reach a unanimous decision for the maximum sentence. Consequently, relying on Section 140(3) of the Act, Yusuf was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.





Brigadier General Buhari underscored that these sentences await confirmation by higher military authorities and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to discipline, ethics, and professionalism. He assured the public that swift and decisive actions are taken to maintain accountability within the Army, stating, “The wrong actions of a few do not reflect the values of the institution.”