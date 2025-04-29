Juju Legend King Sunny Ade Not Missing or Kidnapped, Son Confirms

The family of legendary juju musician Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has refuted widespread rumours claiming the music icon was missing or kidnapped.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, his son and manager, Dayo Adegeye, described the reports as “malicious” and completely unfounded, assuring the public that the revered musician is safe, healthy, and in good spirits.

“We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound,” Dayo said.

He added that the rumour was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the artist’s image and cause unnecessary panic among fans and well-wishers.





Okay.ng reports that social media platforms had been awash with speculation regarding the 77-year-old artist’s whereabouts, prompting concern across the country and among international followers.

Dayo Adegeye clarified: “There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

He further reassured the public, stating: “The King of World Beats, King Sunny Ade, is not abducted or kidnapped by anyone. The Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumour and protect his reputation.”

Closing the statement, he affirmed that the celebrated musician remains focused on his career and legacy:

“The public can rest assured that King Sunny Ade is in good health and spirits, and his focus remains on his music and legacy.”