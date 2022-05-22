Nigeria Medical Association elects Uche Rowland Ojinmah as new president

Uche Rowland Ojinmah has been elected president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The consultant dermatologist was elected at the annual delegates’ meeting of the association which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday.

Ojinmah secured a total of 319 votes to beat his opponents: Okoro Kenneth Johnson who polled 40 votes, and Kingsley Ekweremadu who polled no votes.

NMA also announced the new leaders of the association via its official Twitter handle.

Other leaders who were elected at the delegates’ meeting include Publicity Secretary, Dr Jeremiah Israel; Financial Secretary, Dr. Gbelela Zakariah; Treasurer, Dr Yaqubu Muhammad Yakubu; Dep Sec Gen, Dr Omokoji Simeon; Secretary-General, Dr. Onyekwelu Jide Jasper; 2nd VP, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan; and 1st VP, Suleiman Umar Al-Hassan.

Who is Uche Rowland Ojinma?

Uche Rowland Ojinmah

Ojinmah is a consultant dermatologist at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

He studied medicine and surgery at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He is said to have won numerous awards such as a merit award from south-east caucus of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in 2019 for his selfless contribution to nurturing young leaders.

He is also said to have won a meritorious service award in 2014 from the NMA for a diligent service as second vice-president from 2012 to 2014.