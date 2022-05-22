Kano police intercept car with guns and bomb-making devices

The Kano Police Command has intercepted a car loaded with bomb-making devices and sophisticated weapons in the state.

This is coming four days after a gas explosion wrecked havoc at the Sabon Gari area of the state.

Okay.ng learned that the latest development was obtained through the information provided by the public.

Following an exponential growth in insecurity in some North-Western states of the country, civilians in the state have been working hand-in-hand with security operatives to report any suspicious movement.

The development was confirmed by DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa in an official statement. It read in part:

“On the 19/05/2022, following an intelligence report that a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State. A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials.

“Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced,” the police statement said.