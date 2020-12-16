News

Nigeria lifts restrictions on four land borders

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 16, 2020
Less than a minute

Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect, while others will be reopened subsequently.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, also said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would continue to be enforced.

The borders opened for now include Seme Border in the Southwest, Ilela Border in the Northwest, Mfun Border in the Southsouth and Maigatari Border in the Northwest.

