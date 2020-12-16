Extend NIN registration deadline on SIM cards, Reps tells NCC

The House of Representatives has asked the National Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the 31st December deadline issued to sim card owners to submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their network providers to prevent blocking.

The motion was moved on Wednesday during plenary by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the lawmaker, two weeks is too short for 200million Nigerians to conclude the process.

The House lauds the intention of the NCC, for security reasons but wants the process to be extended to 10 weeks, considering the difficulty experienced by Nigerians in attaining the NIN.

Okay.ng recalls that the NCC gave telecommunications operators in the country two weeks to block SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).