Nigeria records 930 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 930 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 16th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 16th December, there are 75,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,775 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.