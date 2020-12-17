News
Nigeria records 930 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 930 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 16th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 16th December, there are 75,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
66,775 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.
- Lagos-279
- FCT-179
- Plateau-62
- Kaduna-54
- Kano-52
- Katsina-52
- Imo-42
- Jigawa-42
- Rivers-38
- Kwara-30
- Nasarawa-19
- Yobe-15
- Ogun-13
- Borno-10
- Oyo-9
- Niger-9
- Ebonyi-6
- Bauchi-6
- Edo-5
- Taraba-4
- Sokoto-2
- Cross River-2