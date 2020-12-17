News

Nigeria records 930 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 17, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 930 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 16th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 16th December, there are 75,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,775 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.

  1. Lagos-279
  2. FCT-179
  3. Plateau-62
  4. Kaduna-54
  5. Kano-52
  6. Katsina-52
  7. Imo-42
  8. Jigawa-42
  9. Rivers-38
  10. Kwara-30
  11. Nasarawa-19
  12. Yobe-15
  13. Ogun-13
  14. Borno-10
  15. Oyo-9
  16. Niger-9
  17. Ebonyi-6
  18. Bauchi-6
  19. Edo-5
  20. Taraba-4
  21. Sokoto-2
  22. Cross River-2
