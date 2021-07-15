Nigeria Latest News, today, 15th July, 2021

Good Morning Nigeria, these are the Latest News in Nigeria for today, 15th of July, 2021, brought to you Okay.ng.

UNILAG shuts campus as COVID-19 rages

Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been ordered to vacate the campus following cases of COVID-19.

This was announced in a statement by the school management after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday. –Continue Reading here.

Eagle Eye: EFCC unveils mobile app for Nigerians to report corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the launch of its mobile appilication, Eagle Eye, for members of the public to report corruption in Nigeria.

This was announced by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, during a press conference at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja. – Continue Reading here.

Messi agrees to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the forward to sign a new five-year deal with the Catalan club, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Sources added Messi has accepted a significant wage reduction to prolong his stay.

Messi was a free agent after his contract at Barca expired and he had courted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City since first revealing a desire to end his 20-year relationship with Barca last summer. The 34-year-old’s previous contract was worth over €500m and that expired at the stroke of midnight on July 1. – Continue Reading here.

Super TV CEO’s Murder: We have arrested more suspects – Police

The Nigeria Police Command in Lagos State has arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

This was announced by the Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, during a parade of some suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday. – Continue Reading here.

PROFILE: Meet the first female MD of GTBank, Olusanya Miriam

Miriam Olusanya, was on Wednesday, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), announced as the new Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

Her appointment sets a new feat as she becomes the first female MD in the bank history. – Continue Reading here.